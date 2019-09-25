Come listen to the music of two music legends at the Elks, Sept. 27

Come enjoy the music of Billy Joel and Elton John at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.

Piano Men: Generations celebrates the musical influences of Billy Joel and Elton John brought to you by the amazing father and son team of Terry & Nick Davies and their incredible, rockin' band. Not only have Billy and Elton written and performed music that transcends four decades of music lovers, both have done so, not standing center stage, but seated behind the ebony and ivory of an instrument that will forever define the spirit their music The piano. Join Terry & Nick on this journey through the careers of two music icons.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

