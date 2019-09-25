Come listen to the music of two music legends at the Elks, Sept. 27
Come enjoy the music of Billy Joel and Elton John at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.
Piano Men: Generations celebrates the musical influences of Billy Joel and Elton John brought to you by the amazing father and son team of Terry & Nick Davies and their incredible, rockin' band. Not only have Billy and Elton written and performed music that transcends four decades of music lovers, both have done so, not standing center stage, but seated behind the ebony and ivory of an instrument that will forever define the spirit their music The piano. Join Terry & Nick on this journey through the careers of two music icons.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
- Update: Man crossing Highway 69 hit by car, taken to Phoenix hospital via helicopter
- Prescott Valley man missing, endangered
- Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
- 111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker
- Authorities search for 2 missing men in Yavapai County
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: