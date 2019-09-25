Come explore the benefits of chair yoga, Sept. 27
Chair Yoga classes are being held at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd., crystal room, 3rd floor from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. the fourth Friday of the month.
Chair yoga allows you to keep doing yoga regardless of your ability. The chair is used as a prop that makes poses a little easier. Yoga will help you keep and build your strength, flexibility and balance.
Instructor Lori Wallach has been teaching yoga for over 14 years. Her love of helping individuals ease into aging is the driving force behind her yoga. She received her 200 teacher training in 2004 and her 300 training finished in 2016. Throughout her career she has taught all kinds of yoga, from power yoga to meditation. Now, she has settled into teaching modified yoga that meets the needs of the individual and chair yoga.
This is a free class, no registration required, just show up.
For more information visit pvlib.net.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
- Update: Man crossing Highway 69 hit by car, taken to Phoenix hospital via helicopter
- Prescott Valley man missing, endangered
- Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
- 111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker
- Authorities search for 2 missing men in Yavapai County
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: