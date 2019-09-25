OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 25
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Come explore the benefits of chair yoga, Sept. 27

Chair Yoga is held at the Prescott Valley Public Library the fourth Friday of the month. (Stock image)

Chair Yoga is held at the Prescott Valley Public Library the fourth Friday of the month. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 25, 2019 1:06 p.m.

Chair Yoga classes are being held at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd., crystal room, 3rd floor from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. the fourth Friday of the month.

Chair yoga allows you to keep doing yoga regardless of your ability. The chair is used as a prop that makes poses a little easier. Yoga will help you keep and build your strength, flexibility and balance.

Instructor Lori Wallach has been teaching yoga for over 14 years. Her love of helping individuals ease into aging is the driving force behind her yoga. She received her 200 teacher training in 2004 and her 300 training finished in 2016. Throughout her career she has taught all kinds of yoga, from power yoga to meditation. Now, she has settled into teaching modified yoga that meets the needs of the individual and chair yoga.

This is a free class, no registration required, just show up.

For more information visit pvlib.net.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Prescott Valley Public Library

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

It’s yoga… with a chair
Watch: Chair Yoga
Free Yoga Nidra class can calm your mind on Aug. 1
Learn how to free your mind at a beginning meditation and mindfulness class, Aug. 8
Chair Yoga now offered in Prescott Valley; tailored specifically for seniors

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries