Come explore the benefits of chair yoga, Sept. 27

Chair Yoga classes are being held at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd., crystal room, 3rd floor from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. the fourth Friday of the month.

Chair yoga allows you to keep doing yoga regardless of your ability. The chair is used as a prop that makes poses a little easier. Yoga will help you keep and build your strength, flexibility and balance.

Instructor Lori Wallach has been teaching yoga for over 14 years. Her love of helping individuals ease into aging is the driving force behind her yoga. She received her 200 teacher training in 2004 and her 300 training finished in 2016. Throughout her career she has taught all kinds of yoga, from power yoga to meditation. Now, she has settled into teaching modified yoga that meets the needs of the individual and chair yoga.



This is a free class, no registration required, just show up.

For more information visit pvlib.net.

