OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 25
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Casino Night benefitting local hockey group set for Sept. 28

The Casino Night benefits the Prescott Youth Hockey Capital Campaign to renovate the hockey rink. (Prescott Youth Hockey/Courtesy)

The Casino Night benefits the Prescott Youth Hockey Capital Campaign to renovate the hockey rink. (Prescott Youth Hockey/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 25, 2019 8:33 p.m.

Join us for a Casino Night from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the hockey rink, Pioneer Park, 1200 Commerce Drive, Prescott. There will be food provided by El Gato Azul, gambling, drinks, auctions and music. Casino tables will run until 9 p.m. There will be a beer bar and a separate bar for mixed and non-alcoholic drinks. There will be a raffle at the end of the evening for those who have chips left over.

Tickets are $40 for admission, food and the auction. VIP tickets are $60 and include admission, food, drinks, gambling chips and the auction.

Tickets are available for purchase at concessions or at the following link: https://form.jotform.com/92528267225158.

For more information about the project, visit https://www.restoreourrink.com.

The Casino Night benefits the Prescott Youth Hockey Capital Campaign to renovate the hockey rink.

Information provided by the Prescott Youth Hockey Capital Campaign.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott Valley chamber to host casino night
Chamber's Casino Night is April 12
Casino Night tickets on sale now at Chamber
KornuKopia event calendar: Sept. 23-Oct. 2
County to unveil storm project, rink at Pioneer Park

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries