Casino Night benefitting local hockey group set for Sept. 28
Join us for a Casino Night from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the hockey rink, Pioneer Park, 1200 Commerce Drive, Prescott. There will be food provided by El Gato Azul, gambling, drinks, auctions and music. Casino tables will run until 9 p.m. There will be a beer bar and a separate bar for mixed and non-alcoholic drinks. There will be a raffle at the end of the evening for those who have chips left over.
Tickets are $40 for admission, food and the auction. VIP tickets are $60 and include admission, food, drinks, gambling chips and the auction.
Tickets are available for purchase at concessions or at the following link: https://form.jotform.com/92528267225158.
For more information about the project, visit https://www.restoreourrink.com.
The Casino Night benefits the Prescott Youth Hockey Capital Campaign to renovate the hockey rink.
Information provided by the Prescott Youth Hockey Capital Campaign.
