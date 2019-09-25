Bronze all around for Prescott at Doug Conley Invite

TEMPE — Prescott cross-country put together a respectable outing at the Doug Conley Invitational in Tempe on Saturday. Both the boys and girls teams placed third among 18 and 11 teams, respectively.

This marked the fourth meet of the season for the Badgers and it seems they are just getting better and better. The only teams that were able to top Prescott — on both the boys and girls sides — were Division 1 teams Highland and Red Mountain.

In the Elite Boys 5K race, Aiden McCarter highlighted the day for Prescott, finishing fourth out of 98 runners with a 16:03 time. Lisandro McCarter placed 12th with a 16:26 time while Micah Arminio placed 28th with a 16:56.

The girls flourished as well in their 5K, 71-runner race as Makenna Bray finished sixth with a 19:04 time. Emily McMahon clocked in at 19:32 to finish in 10th place while Briar Williams (20:08), Dynasty Greer (20:33) and Michelle Parent (20:58) placed 17th, 25th and 31st, respectively.

UP NEXT

Prescott will next compete at the Nike Desert Twilight XC Fest, one of its most highly anticipated meets of the season. The meet will take place at the Grande Sports Complex in Casa Grande and will have runners race under a nighttime firework show.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.