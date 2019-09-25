OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sept. 25
Arizona man arrested in rapper death case

In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at the 2016 The Meadows Music and Arts Festivals at Citi Field in Flushing, New York. Authorities say an Arizona man has become the second person arrested on drug charges in the investigation of the overdose death of the rapper. Havasu City, Ariz., police said Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, that Ryan Reavis has been charged with possession of marijuana and prescription drugs. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 25, 2019 9:32 p.m.

LOS ANGELES — An Arizona man has become the second person arrested on drug charges in the investigation of the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller, authorities said.

Ryan Reavis, 36, was charged in Mohave County court with possession of marijuana, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia; weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor; manufacture of a prohibited weapon and engaging in fraudulent schemes, Lake Havasu City police said in a statement Tuesday.

Reavis was being held on $50,000 bail. He has not entered a plea, and police did not know if he has hired an attorney who could be asked for comment.

Police gave no details on the connection but said the arrest emerged from the investigation into the accidental overdose death of Miller, who died one year ago in his Los Angeles home at age 26 from a combination of cocaine, alcohol and the powerful opioid fentanyl, authorities said.

On Monday, local authorities and agents from the FBI and Drug Enforcement Agency served a search warrant at Reavis’ home, police said.

There they found and seized prescription pills, marijuana, a doctor’s prescription pad, a pistol and two shotguns, a homemade firearm suppressor similar to a silencer and large amounts of ammunition, police said.

