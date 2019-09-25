OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 26
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

At 98, D-Day vet jumps again, with eyes on the big 100

Tom Rice, a 98-year-old American WWII veteran, front left, approaches the landing zone during a tandem parachute jump near Groesbeek, Netherlands, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, as part of commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden. Rice jumped with the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division in Normandy, landing safely despite catching himself on the exit and a bullet striking his parachute. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Tom Rice, a 98-year-old American WWII veteran, front left, approaches the landing zone during a tandem parachute jump near Groesbeek, Netherlands, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, as part of commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden. Rice jumped with the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division in Normandy, landing safely despite catching himself on the exit and a bullet striking his parachute. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 25, 2019 11:55 p.m.

photo

Tom Rice, a 98-year-old American WWII veteran, and U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra, right, pose with the U.S. flag after landing with a tandem parachute jump from a plane near Groesbeek, Netherlands, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, as part of commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden. Rice jumped with the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division in Normandy, landing safely despite catching himself on the exit and a bullet striking his parachute. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

GROESBEEK, Netherlands — Jump by jump, 98-year-old D-Day veteran Tom Rice is nudging closer to his goal of leaping out of planes at age 100.

The American who caused a sensation in June by parachuting into Normandy for the 75th anniversary of the 1944 D-Day landings was at it again on Thursday.

photo

Tom Rice, a 98-year-old American WWII veteran, front left, approaches the landing zone in a tandem parachute jump near Groesbeek, Netherlands, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, as part of commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden. Rice jumped with the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division in Normandy, landing safely despite catching himself on the exit and a bullet striking his parachute. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

This time, his landing zone was in the Netherlands.

“Woooo! That was a nice fall!” he yelped as his ’chute opened.

Strapped to a younger parachutist who steered their canopy, Rice jumped as part of commemorations for the massive landings of airborne Allied troops in September 1944.

98-year-old veteran is still leaping out of planes by Associated Press

He described the jump as “perfect” and said: “I’m going to do it until I’m 100.”

Rice jumped with the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division in World War II.

Hundreds of other parachutists also soared over the Netherlands on Thursday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden, a 1944 land-and-airborne thrust through the country.

photo

Parachutist jump from a plane near Groesbeek, Netherlands, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, as part of commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden, an ultimately unsuccessful airborne and land offensive that Allied leaders hoped would bring a swift end to World War II by capturing key Dutch bridges and opening a path to Berlin. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Allied strategists hoped the assault would clear a path toward Nazi Germany’s industrial heartland and hasten the end of the war. But ground troops got bogged down, leaving airborne soldiers who’d jumped ahead of the thrust outnumbered and outgunned.

The military bungle was immortalized in the Hollywood film and Cornelius Ryan’s book “A Bridge Too Far.”

More Allied troops - about 11,500 - died in the nine days of Operation Market Garden than in the D-Day landings.

photo

Tom Rice, a 98-year-old American WWII veteran, and U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra, right, talk to journalists after landing with a tandem parachute jump near Groesbeek, Netherlands, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, as part of commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden. Rice jumped with the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division in Normandy, landing safely despite catching himself on the exit and a bullet striking his parachute. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

photo

Parachutist jump from a plane near Groesbeek, Netherlands, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, as part of commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden, an ultimately unsuccessful airborne and land offensive that Allied leaders hoped would bring a swift end to World War II by capturing key Dutch bridges and opening a path to Berlin. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

photo

Parachutist jump from a plane near Groesbeek, Netherlands, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, as part of commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden, an ultimately unsuccessful airborne and land offensive that Allied leaders hoped would bring a swift end to World War II by capturing key Dutch bridges and opening a path to Berlin. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Veterans, families mark 74 years since Allied D-Day landings
Normandy proves ‘obsession’ to honor the ‘Greatest Generation’
Navy SEAL killed in Fleet Week parachute accident identified
Pogopalooza bounces into Pittsburgh for pogo competition
Video & Photos: Wet, watery fun at Heritage Park zoo

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries