2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road

A two-vehicle collision that occurred along Iron Springs Road Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 25, left two people dead, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) news release.

Deputies with the YCSO were dispatched to the crash between mile marker 14 and 15 – near Skull Valley – just after 3 p.m.

The vehicles involved were a white 2014 Chevrolet 3500 Crew cab truck and a silver 1989 Toyota Camry 4-door sedan.

Skull Valley Fire personnel were on scene as deputies began arriving and learned that both occupants in the Toyota were dead, YCSO reported. The driver of the truck and his passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Based on witness statements and a preliminary review of the evidence, deputies determined the collision occurred when the truck, travelling north toward Prescott, drove left of center and collided head-on with the sedan, travelling south toward Skull Valley.

The names of everyone involved, including the two who died, will be released once next of kin notification has been completed, YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said.

“There has been some difficulty tracking down family members of the deceased and that effort continues today,” D’Evelyn said.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.