OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 25
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
Names of deceased not yet released

A white 2014 Chevrolet 3500 Crew cab truck and a silver 1989 Toyota Camry 4-door sedan after the two vehicles collided head-on along Iron Springs Road near Skull Valley. (YCSO/Courtesy)

A white 2014 Chevrolet 3500 Crew cab truck and a silver 1989 Toyota Camry 4-door sedan after the two vehicles collided head-on along Iron Springs Road near Skull Valley. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: September 25, 2019 4:10 p.m.

A two-vehicle collision that occurred along Iron Springs Road Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 25, left two people dead, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) news release.

Deputies with the YCSO were dispatched to the crash between mile marker 14 and 15 – near Skull Valley – just after 3 p.m.

The vehicles involved were a white 2014 Chevrolet 3500 Crew cab truck and a silver 1989 Toyota Camry 4-door sedan.

Skull Valley Fire personnel were on scene as deputies began arriving and learned that both occupants in the Toyota were dead, YCSO reported. The driver of the truck and his passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Based on witness statements and a preliminary review of the evidence, deputies determined the collision occurred when the truck, travelling north toward Prescott, drove left of center and collided head-on with the sedan, travelling south toward Skull Valley.

The names of everyone involved, including the two who died, will be released once next of kin notification has been completed, YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said.

“There has been some difficulty tracking down family members of the deceased and that effort continues today,” D’Evelyn said.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Fatal collision on Iron Springs Road claims Prescott woman’s life
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Senior, grandchildren seriously injured in collision on Williamson Valley Road
Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
Motorcyclist killed in collision with cows

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries