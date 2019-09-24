Rain does not stop Johnson Fire; challenges include heavy vegetation, mining area

Fire activity and growth stalled on the Johnson Fire Monday, Sept. 23, as predicted thundershowers swept over the area. However, the rainfall was insufficient in reducing the fire’s potential as the fire area only received .25 inches of precipitation, according to forest officials.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire was burning 8 miles south of Prescott on the Bradshaw Ranger District. It’s estimated to be about 187 acres with 0% containment. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire crews spent Monday scouting for placement of containment lines and safe access routes, but rugged terrain and inclement weather made it challenging.

The Southwest Incident Management Team 3 assumed command of the fire Tuesday morning as management of the incident transitioned to a Type 2 Team. The objectives of the team include public and firefighter safety and protecting communities near the fire area, forest officials said. Challenges facing the team include working in an area with heavy fuel loads and active mining operations.

Resources on the fire are nine engines, two dozers, one Type 2 crew, two Type 3 helicopters, air attack aircraft and miscellaneous overhead personnel.



Additional resources are arriving Tuesday, including five Type 1 hotshot crews, two helicopters and air tankers as needed.



CLOSURES

South end Ponderosa Park to Lower Wolf Creek; Lower Wolf Creek to Senator Highway; Senator Highway (Forest Road 52) from Sky Y Camp at End of the Pavement to Palace Station.

VIRTUAL COMMUNITY UPDATE

The Prescott National Forest will be streaming a virtual community update on its Facebook page at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Viewers will have to participate through Facebook Live or watch the recording when it is officially posted Wednesday morning, Sept. 25. No Facebook account is required to view the update.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

• Fire Information, 928-925-1111

• Prescott NF Forest Website: www.fs.usda.gov/prescott

• Twitter: @PrescottNF

• Facebook: www.facebook.com/PrescottNF

• Local Ranger Station: Bradshaw Ranger District, 928-443-8000.