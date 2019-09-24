Student of the Week: Nicole

Congratulations to Nicole, our HUSD Student of the Week from Humboldt Elementary. Nicole is hard-working, kind and helpful. She is a very motivated student who not only wants to do well herself, but wants to help those around her do well also.

Even though she is only in kindergarten, she already has a strong passion for learning and leadership. “We are so glad Nicole is a part of our class!” said her teacher, Mrs. Ricca at Humboldt Elementary.

Information and photo provided by Humboldt Unified School District.