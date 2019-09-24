Prescott volleyball falls to Lee Williams 3-1

PRESCOTT — Despite their nickname, the Lee Williams Volunteers looked like they were getting paid to play during their 3-1 win over a listless Prescott side on Tuesday.

After being sucker punched by Bradshaw Mountain in the first region match of the season, the Badgers recovered nicely by defeating Coconino and Mohave last week. This kept them in third place in the Grand Canyon standings but Lee Williams was right on their heels with an identical 2-1 record.

The Volunteers were determined to overtake the Badgers for third place and it certainly showed right out the gate. The first set was a tight contest but Prescott frequently committed uncharacteristic mistakes as a handful of their kills and tips attempts didn’t even make it over the net. While the Badgers were able to dig themselves out of a 20-15 hole, the Volunteers took the first set 26-24.

Much of the same continued in the second set with Prescott struggling to string a few points together in hopes of opening up a commanding lead. However, every time Prescott made an energy-inducing play, Lee Williams would answer right back as they eventually cruised to a 25-19 set win.

The match seemed all but lost heading into the third set and it just seemed to be ones of those night for the Badgers. Lee Williams clearly had their number up until that point but Prescott was able to clean up some of its mistakes to at least make things a little more interesting.

Solid efforts from the likes of Sammy Spangler, Ellie Fenderson, Kari Kasun, Kendall Gisi and Kate Radavich helped the Badgers catch the Volunteers off guard. It was a back-and-forth, but the Badgers took the set 25-23, which appeared to give them a much-needed jolt of energy.

Unfortunately for them, the Badgers evidently spent all their energy in that third set and completely faltered in the fourth. Lee Williams swiftly did away with Prescott in the fourth set, winning 25-13 to take the match 3-1.

“This was just kind of one of those days that we weren’t on our A-game, which is understandable. It happens sometimes,” said Prescott head coach Courtney Adams. “I talked to the girls and said, ‘Just capitalize on the good things. Go home and think about the good things and remember some of the things that we can work on so when we come out tomorrow, we learn from this and hopefully improve from it.”

UP NEXT

Prescott will have no time to rest as the team hits the road for a non-region match against Desert Edge (5-7, 0-0 West Valley) on Wednesday. The Badgers will then wrap up their busy week Thursday against Mingus (3-6, 0-2 Grand Canyon) in a region bout on the road.

