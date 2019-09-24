Police: Woman stops for gas, finds stranger in her trunk
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities say a Kentucky woman who stopped for gas while driving through Tennessee noticed her trunk wasn’t closed all the way -- and then found a stranger inside of it.
Police in Millersville, Tennessee, said the stowaway leaped out and fled on foot when the driver told her she was calling police.
The driver said the woman seemed injured, so officers initially were concerned that she might have been escaping from an assault or kidnapping back in Kentucky.
But they ruled that out after officers found the woman and reviewed surveillance video. Spokesman Ronnie Ward with the police in Bowling Green, Kentucky, said detectives learned the woman had been injured while running through some woods and willingly climbed into the unsuspecting woman’s trunk.
