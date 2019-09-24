Pickleball, park, Penny’s Place discussed at Prescott Valley council meeting Sept. 26

Pickleball, the newest sport in town, has four new courts for its Prescott Valley fans. Located at Santa Fe Station Park, the new courts are nearly completed and the Town of Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department, which oversees the courts, has drawn up formal rules and regulations.

The Prescott Valley Town Council will decide on the regulations at its Thursday, Sept. 26, meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Prescott Valley Public Library auditorium, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

The rules are set up to protect the courts and provide maximum use, states Parks and Rec Director Brian Witty in council’s packet material. They include prohibiting footwear other than non-marking athletic shoes, and equipment other than pickleball game equipment. Hours of operation are the same as for town parks: daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Oct. 1 through March 31, and 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 1 through Sept. 30.

Also on the agenda is the possible extension of a 20-year-old agreement with the developers of the Granville subdivision adopted in December 1999. The agreement, amended since then to clarify the responsibilities of the developer and the town, included improvements to Glassford Hill Road in exchange for reimbursement by the town of transaction privilege/use tax collections on commercial property within Granville.

Council will discuss and vote on whether to approve an agreement where the developer will provide landscaping along Glassford Hill Road’s median in exchange for credits against paying Development Impact Fees.

In addition, another exchange involves the creation of a park at the southwest corner of Glassford Hill Road and Santa Fe Loop Road by the developer in return for credits against Development Impact Fees. The developer already has constructed the first phase involving grading, drainage, parking, water and sewer. The town will complete the remaining phases of park construction. The new park also requires a redesign of the traffic signals, which the developer has agreed to do.

Also before the council is consideration of extending the contract for concession services at Mountain Valley Park. Paul Pounds, doing business as Penny’s Place, has successfully operated the concession stand with no reported issues for the past two years in which he paid the town 10% the first year and 12% the second year, per contract agreement. In the upcoming year, he was to pay 15%.

Witty is asking the council for a new agreement in which Pounds will pay a commission rate of 12% in years three through five of operation, largely because of the increase in minimum wage and the reduced opportunity to purchase goods locally following the closure of Sam’s Club.