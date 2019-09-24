People Who Care’s Stroke Support Group helps survivors and families

Twice a month, Tom Foster and Carol Liaboe meet with people just like them — stroke survivors and their families who are facing the challenges of learning to adjust to a new normal.

The People Who Care Stroke Support Group gives Tom the chance to talk honestly and openly about his recovery with people who are going through similar experiences. “It’s surprising that the same things matter to each of us,” Tom said. “Because we are all coping with similar challenges, you feel accepted among members of the group.”

“It’s a lifesaver for me,” said Carol, whose husband had a hemorrhagic stroke three and a half years ago. “Families of stroke survivors can relate to each other,” she said. “The group knows where you’re at.”

Founded by People Who Care almost four years ago, the Stroke Support Group, provides a safe place for stroke survivors and their family members to share thoughts and feelings about what they are going through. Attendance is free and open to community members.

The meetings are facilitated by Marianne Simpson, a retired speech pathologist; Gayla Allen, a retired medical social worker; Mara Protas, a retired cardiac RN, and Carolyn Haynes, a retired RN.

The group meets together for the first half-hour, then splits into separate groups for the last 45 minutes. “This enables people in each group to share their thoughts more privately, without being self-conscious,” said Tom.

“I can’t say enough good things about the facilitators,” said Tom. “They bring people together. There is no sadness; everyone is supportive.”

Carol agreed. “So many times, I’d go into the meeting a little depressed, but I’d always leave uplifted.”

After her husband’s stroke, Carol said their relationships with other couples changed because communication with him was so difficult. The Stroke Support Group meetings have helped them develop new friendships, both individually and as a couple.

She was so impressed by People Who Care’s sponsorship of the group that she volunteers for the organization. People Who Care volunteers help adults physically unable to drive continue living in their homes by providing essential transportation and other non-medical assistance. Carol takes people shopping and reads to blind Neighbors. “I feel like I’m giving back,” she said.

For more information, call People Who Care at 928-445-2480.

People Who Care’s Stroke Support Group meets the first and third Friday, every month except December in the Deborah Room, Prescott United Methodist Church Campus, 505 W. Gurley Street, Prescott.

Information provided by People Who Care