One Man's Rant: Thank you, Chino Valley and Paulden!

You did it, again, Chino Valley and Paulden! This year’s Lions Club Territorial Days Pancake Breakfast was a tasty success with a satisfying coating of syrup on top. On Saturday, Aug. 31, nearly 400 folks showed up at the Senior Center to slam down ham, peaches and, of course, pancakes. And they did so with family, friends and neighbors in Chino Valley, America’s Most Southwestern Town.



Funds raised by the annual pancake breakfast help underwrite the Club’s core initiatives to provide glasses, eye exams and hearing aids to Chino Valley and Paulden residents who qualify. The Lions Club also provides annual eye screening for up to 1,000 elementary school students and identifies those who may require sight assistance. The Club also supports various CV School District and student programs, Hungry Kids Project and many other local nonprofit efforts.

The Lions Club is also grateful to its volunteers who begin work before sunrise on Pancake Breakfast Saturdays and don’t go home until all are fed and the lights go out. Special thanks go to Jerry Roberts, Rob and Sara Arnold, Barry Lindsey, Carmen Wall and Bob Thomas for their tireless efforts to push hundreds of breakfasts through the Senior Center serving window from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on pancake day. We also appreciate the invaluable help from the Lionesses who provided table service to breakfasters.

Of course, the Pancake Breakfast is only a part of the annual Territorial Days celebration. The parade was led by Grand Marshall Mayor Darryl Croft with parade entry awards going to the Chino Valley Marching Band, the Prescott Antique Auto Club, the Starfish Riders, The Watering Can, the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, the Homestead Off-Road Seniors and the Territorial Early Childhood program.

Assistant Chino Valley Unified School District Superintendent and Lions Club member Cindy Daniels reports that almost 2,500 raffle tickets were sold this year. Paulden resident Jerry won the Remington 12-Gauge shotgun custom outfitted by Vang Comp Systems. We only ask for first names on raffle tickets, so Butch walked away with the overnight stay at the Creekside Preserve Lodge, Gary will enjoy his Bearizona Carpass and Donna took the Heritage Park Zoo membership.

It won’t be long before Christmas trees start popping up for sale on the lot next to the Roadrunner Laundry on Rt. 89. Selling the freshest Christmas trees in the area is the other major fundraiser for the Chino Valley Morning Lions Club. Gates open on Friday, Nov. 29.

You’ll also see the Lions Club at National Night Out coming up on Oct. 1 in Memory Park. Come enjoy the community fun as service clubs and churches throughout the area participate, as will the Chino Valley Police and Fire Departments. National Night Out is an outstanding way to celebrate fall weather as it finally makes it way into our locale and to meet the law enforcement and fire personnel who help make Chino Valley and Paulden great places to live and to raise our families.



This year at National Night Out, you can also find out how Chino Valley plans to commemorate its first 50 years as an incorporated town. Just look for the booth with all the excitement!

Chino Valley Morning and Noon Lions Clubs, and the Lioness Club will also join in the Halloween celebration in Memory Park on Oct. 31.



Finally, if you’ve ever thought about simultaneously having a lot of fun and serving your community as a member of the Morning or Noon Lions Club or the Lioness Club, please visit our National Night Out booth, enjoy some freshly popped corn and learn about all the ways men and women Lions Club and Lioness members benefit Chino Valley and Paulden.



To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.