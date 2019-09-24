Obituary: Sandy Brewster

With profound sadness, we say good-bye to Sandy Brewster, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to so many! She entered the gates of Heaven Sept. 10, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Dave, who has always been her Rock.



She was a prominent, remarkable employee who brought you early morning smiles along with amazing kindness towards others in the Humboldt-Dewey area for nearly 19 years.

Sandy was a wonderful mother of son Nathan; two daughters, Shannon and Alisha; and her seven grandchildren, who could do no wrong.

Remember the joy she brought and how many lives she brightened daily. Remember, no act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.



