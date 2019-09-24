Linda Anne Satterlee 5/12/1937 — 9/3/2019

Linda was born in Armington, Illinois, on May 12, 1937.

She is survived by husband Ronald of 61 years; two daughters, Pamela (Robert) Candelaria and Lydia (Ronnie) Bryan; three grandchildren, James Henry, Christopher Bryan and Ronda Parker; seven great-grandchildren and three grand-dogs.

In lieu of flowers please send a memorial to: Hospice Compassus, 2320 S. 22nd Dr., Yuma, Arizona 85364.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Community Christian Church, 6480 US 95, Yuma, Arizona 85365. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Christ’s Church of Prescott Valley, 4901 N. Wagon Way, Prescott Valley, Arizona 86314.

Information provided by survivors.