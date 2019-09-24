OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 24
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

NAZ Suns acquire Brandon Ashley, first round pick in trade
G League

Originally Published: September 24, 2019 4 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY – The Northern Arizona Suns announced today they have completed their first trade of the 2019-20 season, acquiring the returning player rights to Brandon Ashley and a first-round pick in the 2019 NBA G League Draft in exchange for the returning player rights to Hollis Thompson.

The Suns completed the trade with the Stockton Kings. Thompson’s rights go to Stockton, while Ashley’s rights go to Northern Arizona, as well as Agua Caliente’s first-round pick in the 2019 NBA G League Draft, the 15th overall selection, a pick Stockton had obtained in a trade earlier this month.

Ashley, 25, just wrapped up playing for the NBA G League Elite Team, who finished second in the 2019 NBA G League International Challenge in Montevideo, Uruguay. He last played in the NBA G League in 2017-18, where he averaged 16.2 points and 6.3 rebounds in 45 regular season games (42 starts) for the Texas Legends. He’s played two years overall in the NBA G League, the other in 2015-16 with Texas, posting career averages of 15.6 points and 6.5 rebounds in 78 regular season contests (75 starts). Overall in the league, he has 22 career regular season 20+ point games, 15 double-doubles, and one All-Star honor (2015-16).

Ashley went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft before signing with the Dallas Mavericks. He logged 11 NBA preseason games with the Mavericks between 2015-16 and 2017-18. He’s played in the NBA Summer League with the Sacramento Kings (2019), Mavericks (2018, 2017), and Atlanta Hawks (2017, 2016).

An Oakland, Calif., native, Ashley played collegiately for the University of Arizona for three seasons from 2012-15. He was a part of three NCAA Tournament runs, helping the Wildcats advance as far as the Elite Eight in 2015, a year Ashley earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention and the Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player award. That season, he averaged 12.2 points on 51.4 percent shooting and 5.2 rebounds in 38 games (all starts). For his collegiate career, Ashley averaged 10.3 points on 51.9 percent shooting and 5.4 rebounds in 95 games (81 starts).

After adding the 15th overall selection in the upcoming draft, the Suns now have six total picks, including four in the first two rounds (Nos. 1, 15, 29, 33, 57, 85).

Thompson averaged 16.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 30 games (all starts) for the NAZ Suns in 2018-19, his lone year on the team.

Season tickets start as low as $9 per game for the Northern Arizona Suns. Benefits include exclusive team events, discounts on team gear, playoff priority and free Phoenix Suns tickets. For more information about the 24-game package, visit nazsuns.com/memberships or call 928-772-SUNS.

-Information provided by Northern Arizona Suns

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

NAZ Suns acquire No. 6 overall pick on eve of G League draft
Cooke, Stuteville highlight NAZ Suns training camp roster
NAZ Suns shake up roster, flip Booker, Bennett in pair of trades Thursday
NAZ Suns land Alex Davis in trade with Erie
G League Draft: NAZ Suns select LSU’s Aaron Epps with No. 6 overall pick

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries