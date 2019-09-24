Narciso Hernandez Jr.
Originally Published: September 24, 2019 9:10 p.m.
Narciso Hernandez Jr., 80, of Chino Valley, Ariz., born Dec. 14, 1938, in Murray, Calif., died Sept. 22, 2019. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by Chino Valley Funeral Home on Palomino Road.
Most Read
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
- Update: Man crossing Highway 69 hit by car, taken to Phoenix hospital via helicopter
- Prescott Valley man missing, endangered
- Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
- 111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker
- Authorities search for 2 missing men in Yavapai County
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: