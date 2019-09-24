Missouri police: Don’t leave grenades ‘just lying around’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging people not to leave grenades “just lying around” after the discovery of one led officers to temporarily block off surrounding streets.

Police say the modified grenade was found Wednesday morning in a pile of belongings that appeared to belong to a homeless person. Also in the pile was food, clothing and drug paraphernalia.

The grenade then was removed to a secure, off-site location so bomb and arson squad members could investigate further. Police said Friday that is appeared the grenade was live.

Surveillance cameras were checked but police were unable to track down the grenade’s owner or make any arrests.

Police said in a tweet, “It should go without saying, but please don’t leave grenades — even inactive ones — just lying around.”