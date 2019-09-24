Letter: Water views

Editor: So, we have Mayor Greg Mengarelli telling us “All is well with Yavapai County’s and Prescott’s water.”

As far as I know, his only qualifications to be a mayor were that he managed a church camp, and he had strong establishment backing.

I know Gary Beverly, have listened to him lecture, and he conducted a tour of where the Verde River begins. I may not necessarily agree with some of his political views, but he knows water, plants and animals.

He has a service (free) that if your well goes dry — as some have in Williamson Valley and south Chino Valley, he will come out and investigate first, then make a video detailing on how the well stopped producing.

Dave Hollenbeck

Prescott