Letter: Water views
Editor: So, we have Mayor Greg Mengarelli telling us “All is well with Yavapai County’s and Prescott’s water.”
As far as I know, his only qualifications to be a mayor were that he managed a church camp, and he had strong establishment backing.
I know Gary Beverly, have listened to him lecture, and he conducted a tour of where the Verde River begins. I may not necessarily agree with some of his political views, but he knows water, plants and animals.
He has a service (free) that if your well goes dry — as some have in Williamson Valley and south Chino Valley, he will come out and investigate first, then make a video detailing on how the well stopped producing.
Dave Hollenbeck
Prescott
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
- Update: Man crossing Highway 69 hit by car, taken to Phoenix hospital via helicopter
- Prescott Valley man missing, endangered
- Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
- 111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker
- Authorities search for 2 missing men in Yavapai County
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: