Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 24
Learn how to enhance family histories Saturday, Sept. 28

By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: September 24, 2019 10:58 a.m.

Sometimes family historians list names, dates, and places for ancestors. But people yearn for more personal connections to those who came before, their daily struggles, hopes and dreams.

Duane Roen will discuss “Using Cultural History to Enrich Family Stories” at the Northern Arizona Genealogical Society (NAGS) monthly meeting at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Family History Center, 1001 Ruth St., Prescott.

Roen will talk about how to use cultural/social history to flesh out ancestors’ stories. Such history can give a better understanding of what they experienced, he said. He will also offer some suggestions for organizing family history writing.

Roen is an English professor and Dean of College of Integrative Sciences and Arts at Arizona State University. In researching his roots, he has developed a database with more than 32,000 family members. He estimates that he has an additional 10,000 names to add when he can find the time to do so. He has worked with colleagues to establish the Project for Writing Family History at ASU.

Please park at the rear of the building and enter through the double doors in back. The meeting is free and open to the public.

