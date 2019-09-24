Leadership, academics, kindness celebrated at Acorn Montessori
Acorn Montessori School announces its August 2019 Students of the Month. These students have demonstrated exemplary character and behavior during the first month of school with their outstanding leadership, academics and acts of kindness. Two students are honored in each teacher’s classroom as follows:
Christina Ford – Ezra Stein, Layla Hellman
Amy Hall – Myla Mar, Hudson Padron
Jennie Turner – Emma Terranova, Weston Haslem
Hannah Little – Adelynn Espinoza, Mathieu Askia
Shellie Ritter – Melody Fuerst, Tyson Williams
Christie Olney – Matthew Stump, Leena Warren
Hannah Everhart – Cannon Padron, Abcde Knittle
Falecia Cummins – John Gutierrez, Siena Esposito
Jennifer Beckwith – Ian Tilley, Keaana Windett
Shannon Weilenmann – Kassidy King, Gavin West
Jennie Zegan-Lister – Alan Flores, Lexi Fite
Paul Montz – Hayden Akin, Danny Patterson
Don Gagnon – Alec Revels, Nathalia Alvarado
Shauna McKay – Yanely Navarro-Carpio, Anthony Arteaga
Kati Young – Carlos Villarreal & Maya DuPuis
Gretchen Whittaker – Jazz Saint-Peace
Kristin Holliday - Nikolas Gutierrez, Adriana Denison
Information submitted by Acorn Montessori School.
