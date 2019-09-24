Leadership, academics, kindness celebrated at Acorn Montessori

Acorn Montessori School announces its August 2019 Students of the Month. These students have demonstrated exemplary character and behavior during the first month of school with their outstanding leadership, academics and acts of kindness. Two students are honored in each teacher’s classroom as follows:

Christina Ford – Ezra Stein, Layla Hellman

Amy Hall – Myla Mar, Hudson Padron

Jennie Turner – Emma Terranova, Weston Haslem

Hannah Little – Adelynn Espinoza, Mathieu Askia

Shellie Ritter – Melody Fuerst, Tyson Williams

Christie Olney – Matthew Stump, Leena Warren

Hannah Everhart – Cannon Padron, Abcde Knittle

Falecia Cummins – John Gutierrez, Siena Esposito

Jennifer Beckwith – Ian Tilley, Keaana Windett

Shannon Weilenmann – Kassidy King, Gavin West

Jennie Zegan-Lister – Alan Flores, Lexi Fite

Paul Montz – Hayden Akin, Danny Patterson

Don Gagnon – Alec Revels, Nathalia Alvarado

Shauna McKay – Yanely Navarro-Carpio, Anthony Arteaga

Kati Young – Carlos Villarreal & Maya DuPuis

Gretchen Whittaker – Jazz Saint-Peace

Kristin Holliday - Nikolas Gutierrez, Adriana Denison

Information submitted by Acorn Montessori School.