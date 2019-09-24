Join the Chino Valley Police Department for Coffee with a Cop, Sept. 25

The Chino Valley Police Department invites the community for Coffee With a Cop at the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Rd. at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Coffee with a Cop is a monthly opportunity for town residents to interact with police officers in a casual, non-threatening, friendly environment.

For more information visit the Chino Valley Police Department's Facebook page.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.