Hamilton: Rush Limbaugh defends smoking e-cigarettes

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

Rush Limbaugh on the radio Thursday defended smoking e-cigarettes, pointing out it is simply vaporized nicotine. There’s another point he would appreciate. Even though six people have died in the United States from vaping, it’s still not as dangerous as knowing too much about the Clintons.

Breaking Bad will return in a movie called El Camino on Netflix in October which follows the young New Mexico meth cook Jesse Pinkman. Millennials loved this character. To this day, the most popular baby boy’s name in New Mexico is Jesse and the most popular baby girl’s name is Bitch.

President Trump is at the UN building a coalition against Iran for its missile attack on Saudi Arabia. U.S. and British warships are en route as Iran vows all-out war. An optimist is anyone who sees today’s world situation and thinks we will be around long enough to perish from climate change.

Pope Francis last week embarked on a three-nation tour of African countries which used to be French Catholic colonies. The pope was photographed in Mozambique kneeling on the ground with his face close to the dirt. My first guess is, he had spotted children’s tracks — two, maybe three days old.

African leaders last week gathered in Zimbabwe for the funeral of the country’s long-serving president Robert Mugabe. He died in exile at age ninety-seven. The only Western leader who attended the funeral was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at least, I think that was him.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted being in blackface as a teen and blamed it on his privilege. Virginia governor Ralph Northam was also busted for blackface last spring. I’m shocked in these enlightened times that there are still people in blackface masquerading as politicians.

The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles was the site of the Emmy Awards Sunday and there was jubilation among this year’s winners. Being downtown, there were homeless people encamped to the north and to the south of theater. You may have seen them on television, they were last year’s winners.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in Denver ruled last week that women possess the constitutional right to go topless in public in five Western states. The ruling naturally applies to all women of all shapes and sizes. The last thing WalMart needed was another reason for people to avoid going there.

WalMart banned the sale of e-cigarettes at WalMarts and Sam’s Clubs Friday due to health concerns. Banning vaping products follows WalMart’s cutting off the sale of Confederate merchandise and bullets and requiring an ID for Sudafed. They’ve just been asked to leave Arkansas.

Beto O’Rourke was advised by party strategists to dial back his wild debate promise. Beto said that you’re damn right we’re going to seize your guns, but he’s dialed it back in order to comply with party orthodoxy. O’Rourke now says you’re damned right we’re going to take your plastic straws.

Beto O’Rourke did stand by his vow that as president he’d be for a U.S. government buyback of weapons last week. It turns out, records show that Beto O’Rourke has been arrested for drunk driving, leaving the scene of an accident and burglary. So you see, I couldn’t sell him my gun if I wanted to.

Argus Hamilton is the host comedian at The Comedy Store in Hollywood and entertains groups and organizations around the country. E-mail him at Argus@ArgusHamilton.com.