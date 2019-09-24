Flagstaff tames Bears to stay atop region

FLAGSTAFF — A heated battle between the two top teams in the Grand Canyon Region is exactly what we got during the Bradshaw Mountain-Flagstaff game on Tuesday. Well, except in the fifth set.

Both the Bears and Eagles were undefeated in region play at 3-0 heading into their highly-anticipated match-up. While the Bears are a riveting up-and-coming team, the three-time defending champion Eagles used their experience to easily capture the fifth set for a pivotal victory at home.

The first set belonged to Bradshaw Mountain as they were able to capitalize down the stretch unlike Flagstaff, which missed a lot of late chances. However, the Eagles stormed back to take the next two sets 25-16 and 25-23.

Facing a 2-1 set deficit, the Bears showed some resiliency and clawed their way back with a 25-23 win in the fourth set. This forced a fifth set, which marked the first five-set match for the Eagles this season.

In the decisive final set, the Bears’ offense went completely cold and only mustered four points. The Eagles flew away with a 15-4 set win, clinching them the match and sole possession of first place in the region standings.

Despite the tough loss, Bradshaw Mountain wasn’t short of any strong performances. Senior OH Mailani Manuel recorded 19 kills and 23 digs, senior OH Jordyn Moser had 21 kills and 11 digs, senior S McKell Clifford had 30 assists and 10 digs, and sophomore OH Abby Platt had seven kills.

UP NEXT

The Bears will be back on the court when they take on Lee Williams (11-6, 3-1 Grand Canyon) on the road Thursday.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.