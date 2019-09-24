Eighth annual Hope Fest set for Saturday in Prescott

Hope Fest, an event that began as a small summer concert in 2012, has evolved into a gathering that draws hundreds to the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza each year.

Now in its eighth year, the community outreach festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Prescott.

The free event is dedicated to serving veterans, active military, first responders and “the vulnerable of Yavapai County,” according to a news release from

organizers.

Event co-founder and Executive Director Jaye Lene Long notes that the event brings together people from all walks of life.

“Every year, the Resource Fair powerfully impacts lives by purposely fostering collaborative relationships with a broad spectrum of community service providers, civic, government, faith, and business partners,” Long said. “Our objective is to unite, mobilize and serve through love, connecting solutions to the immediate needs of our friends and neighbors of the Greater Prescott area.”

Hope Fest’s community Resource Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and live music will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. An opening ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Among the activities planned:

• Headline musical artist Seventh Day Slumber.

• Three Congressional Medal of Honor recipients, along with the Arizona delegation of the Hispanic Medal of Honor Society, the Arizona Rangers and the historic Legacy of Valor exhibit

• Special guest speaker Desmond Doss Jr., son of Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Desmond T. Doss.

Doss senior, a U.S. Army medic and conscientious objector in World War II, was the subject of the movie “Hacksaw Ridge.” The news release states: “The acclaimed movie ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ is a true account of one of the greatest American heroes that never fired a bullet, yet saved over 75 wounded service men during the Battle of Okinawa, the last major battle of World War II.”

• Other musical artists, Likewise Worship Collective, Boldly Broken, Susan Cheatham and Called to Serve.

• Vanessa Horabuena, live painter, who will be sharing her creativity on the main stage during music performances.

• Presentations to fallen military and first responder families, and the Fostering of Hope Award.

• Harley Davidson motorcycle drawing to benefit the Kalaikai family who recently suffered the loss of Kalani Kalaikai, a Vietnam War veteran.

• Hope Serves Community Resource Fair, with family services, connections and solutions. The fair will include local businesses, organizations, churches, and groups serving in the areas of: education; housing; recovery; domestic violence; suicide prevention; mental, social, and health care; veteran family services; adoption, foster and elder care; employment; and volunteering opportunities.

• Family Fun Zone, offering free amusements for the entire family.

• Car and motorcycle show on Cortez and Union streets.

Guests are encouraged to bring donations of canned food, new cold-weather gear, coats, socks, sleeping bags and other winter provisions for “Warm for Winter.”

— The Daily Courier