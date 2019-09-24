Dogs can bring their owners to Yappy Hour, Sept. 26

A Yappy Hour event is being held at Arizona Downs, 10501 E. Route 89A in Prescott Valley from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Dogs can bring their owners and take a walk around the track, enjoy music, beer, wine and spirits, attend demonstrations and workshops, bet on horses and participate in the “Yappy Happy Rescue Dog” photo contest for charity.

For a complete list of events and for more information, visit arizonadowns.com/yappy-hour-at-arizona-downs.

