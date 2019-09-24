Constitution celebrates 232nd birthday
DAR provides flags, information to Mayer Elementary School
The Constitution of the United States of America is 232 years old, and Mayer Elementary School students celebrated along with the Yavapai Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Members of the DAR presented a program on the Constitution and the first 10 Amendments to the Bill of Rights to fifth- through seventh-grade Social Studies classes. The students also discussed the conditions in which the Constitution was written and why, and why it continues to be important today.
The DAR members spoke about how Sept. 17, 1787, was the day the Constitution was signed, and that since 1955, the National Society of the DAR observes the importance of the U.S. Constitution with an entire week that acknowledges and honors the day of the signing of the Constitution.
Each student received a packet of materials that included literature on the Preamble, the Bill of Rights, The Declaration of Independence, a booklet about the U.S. Constitution, an American flag and a pencil.
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
- Update: Man crossing Highway 69 hit by car, taken to Phoenix hospital via helicopter
- Prescott Valley man missing, endangered
- Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
- Authorities search for 2 missing men in Yavapai County
- 111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: