Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 24
Weather  73.0
Constitution celebrates 232nd birthday
DAR provides flags, information to Mayer Elementary School

Members of the Yavapai Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution visit Mayer Elementary School Social Studies classes Sept. 17, 2019, to offer a presentation on the U.S. Constitution. From left, standing, are Kathy Houchin, Dorothy Castanos, Judy Davies and Sue Burk. (Sue Tone/Tribune)

Members of the Yavapai Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution visit Mayer Elementary School Social Studies classes Sept. 17, 2019, to offer a presentation on the U.S. Constitution. From left, standing, are Kathy Houchin, Dorothy Castanos, Judy Davies and Sue Burk. (Sue Tone/Tribune)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: September 24, 2019 2:43 p.m.

The Constitution of the United States of America is 232 years old, and Mayer Elementary School students celebrated along with the Yavapai Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

Members of the DAR presented a program on the Constitution and the first 10 Amendments to the Bill of Rights to fifth- through seventh-grade Social Studies classes. The students also discussed the conditions in which the Constitution was written and why, and why it continues to be important today.

The DAR members spoke about how Sept. 17, 1787, was the day the Constitution was signed, and that since 1955, the National Society of the DAR observes the importance of the U.S. Constitution with an entire week that acknowledges and honors the day of the signing of the Constitution.

Each student received a packet of materials that included literature on the Preamble, the Bill of Rights, The Declaration of Independence, a booklet about the U.S. Constitution, an American flag and a pencil.

