Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 24
59.0
Chino Valley Police Department to host National Night Out on Oct. 1
Increases crime awareness, drug prevention

The Chino Valley Police Department is hosting its sixth annual National Night Out event Tuesday, Oct. 1. (Marrilee Easton/Courtesy)

The Chino Valley Police Department is hosting its sixth annual National Night Out event Tuesday, Oct. 1. (Marrilee Easton/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: September 24, 2019 8:47 p.m.

The Chino Valley Police Department is set to host its sixth annual National Night Out event at Memory Park Tuesday, Oct. 1, according to a news release from Marrilee Easton, civilian officer at the Chino Valley Police Department.

“Local businesses and organizations will have informational booths along with fun activities, games, prizes and giveaways,” the release states, also mentioning the impaired-driving course that “shows how impaired driving significantly increases the risk of collision, injury and death.”

During the event, held from 5 to 9 p.m., the police department will serve free food and drinks and hold a free drawing along with a 50/50 drawing. There will also be live entertainment by DJ BoomBandit and a chance to dance on the new “Rave Rocket,” a mobile DJ tower. Other law enforcement agencies expected include the Arizona Department of Public Safety, bringing their ranger helicopter, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, bringing their DUI Command Unit and Jeep Posse and Search & Rescue, Arizona Rangers and Arizona Game & Fish.

This is the second year the Chino Valley Police Department has had National Night Out in October. It was moved from August to October last year after the 2017 event got rained out and though National Night Out is usually celebrated on the first Tuesday in August, the first Tuesday in October is an accepted alternate date for the nationwide community campaign meant to promote police-community partnerships and increase awareness of crime and drug prevention.

“National Night Out is an event to educate and spread the message that ‘neighborhoods are organized and fighting back against crime,” the release states. “This is a great way to come out and meet your local law enforcement and meet your neighbors.”

Memory Park is located at Palomino Road and Road 1 West. For more information about National Night Out, contact Easton at 928-636-4223 ext. 2 or at measton@chinoaz.net.

