Bradshaw students’ trip to Germany opens eyes

Science teacher Bob Supergan of Bradshaw Mountain High School acted as chaperone this past summer spending nearly three weeks in Germany with a second chaperone, eight students from Bradshaw and eight from Prescott High School. They visited Zeitz, Prescott’s Sister City, in May and June with side trips to Berlin, Dresden and Frankfurt.

As part of being a participant, Bradshaw students were required to speak about their experience before the Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board, which occurred at the Sept. 10 board meeting.

Immersed in a different culture and not knowing the language was a “life-changing experience,” as one reported.

Students attended school with their host families’ children of similar age, and gave presentations on Prescott Valley (or Prescott) and their high schools at German schools.

BMHS students have participated in the exchange program since the 2015-16 school year, Bradshaw principal Kort Miner said. The German students visit here in the fall, Bradshaw students travel there during the summer. Host families help with language and culture, and act as tour guides.

The experience most commonly expressed by Bradshaw students was with regard to relationships they observed within families.

“In my house, we don’t eat breakfast,” one student said. “In my host family, we ate breakfast together and cleaned up together.”

Savannah Summerville said she was terrified to be away from home and not know the language. But she found herself accepted by friends of her host sister, and the younger brother wanted to show off “his American” to his classmates. The deep connections expressed within the family impressed her.

The teens mentioned differences in meals and food. Christopher Supergan said breakfasts consisted of meats, cheeses and bread. He and his host brother walked down the street to the bakery for lunch.

“It was so fresh. I came home and learned how to bake bread,” he said, also praising the Nutella, “way better than here,” and different fast-food restaurant menus. He shared how to make French toast with his host family, and they made him pizza.

Ethan Rosson stressed how environmentally conscious the German people are. They buy plastic bottles in bulk at the first of the month, use them and return them for money at the end of the month. His host family took him on a field trip to a producing coal mine that will be closed in four years and fashioned into a lake.

“It was a life-changing experience,” Rosson said about the exchange trip.

Nicholas Summit described the schools as being more strict and the students more focused. Classes ran an hour-and-a-half to two hours each on a block system.

Bradshaw students stated that high schools in Germany have no extracurricular activities like athletics, band or drama. Students can join clubs outside of school. Students rode bicycles or mopeds; the age to get a driver’s license was 18. Some students had internships but rarely had jobs. Spending time with family appeared to be especially important. Americans and Germans killed each other in World War I and II, but “you’d much rather laugh with them than fight with them.”

One of the best outcomes of the trip, Supergan said, was the relationships created between students of archrival high schools — Prescott and Bradshaw. In between the initial drive to the airport in Phoenix and the ride home, the students no longer saw themselves as Badgers and Bears, but as family.

“One of the Prescott students said, in football, he stayed away from Bradshaw students. ‘Now, you guys are my friends,’” Supergan related.

His experiences included two side trips that connected him with ancestors. He noticed that Gorlitz was on the nearby border with Poland.

“I asked my host if we could go to Poland. I wanted to say ‘I was in Poland where my grandparents on my dad’s side were from.’ I also thought I could get my passport stamped from Poland, but they don’t check or stamp your passport at the border anymore,” Supergan said. “We were right on the border, so we walked to the Poland side, had a beer and dinner. It actually was cheaper on the Poland side.”

Then, a second village they visited was close to where Supergan’s maternal grandparents grew up, and he was able to visit the church they would have attended.

“I found a prayer card for the last living relative who died last year, and then we walked to the cemetery and found the gravestone with her name on it,” he said.

Toward the end of the trip, Supergan said he overheard a student say, “You know, we live in a great country, but there are other great countries.”

Students raised $1,500 each to pay for the trip. Host families undergo background checks. Prescott’s other Sister Cities are Suchitoto, El Salvador, and Caborca, Mexico. For more information on the Prescott Sister City Association, call 928-499-4389.