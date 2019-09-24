OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 24
7 in 7: Get lost, find a job, meet an artist this week

Author Barbara Berlier will read from her new book, "Oh My Dog! Personal Stories of How Dogs Enrich Our Lives" at 2 p.m. Saturday Sept. 28, at the Peregrine Book Company.

Author Barbara Berlier will read from her new book, “Oh My Dog! Personal Stories of How Dogs Enrich Our Lives” at 2 p.m. Saturday Sept. 28, at the Peregrine Book Company.

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: September 24, 2019 9:45 p.m.

This week’s events listed in the “7 in 7” series include the opening of the season’s Pumpkin Festival at Mortimer Family Farms — a sure indication of the arrival of fall.

The annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour also gets off to a good start with a Gala Pre-Tour Reception where the public is able to meet with participating Tour artists and view their work.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days.

No. 1: Job Fair 2019 combines the efforts of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, ARIZONA@WORK, Prescott Valley Economic Development Foundation, NACOG, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to present the Job Fair from 3 to 6 p.m., today, Sept. 25, at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley. 

The emphasis for the fair will be on job recruitment, as well as career opportunities and resources that can lead to jobs. 

No. 2: Pumpkin Festival at Mortimer Family Farms begins Friday, Sept. 27, and runs through Oct. 27. Mortimer Family Farms offers family-friendly events and activities that include pick-your-own pumpkins, a giant corn maze, hayrides, farm animals and Friday night barn dances.

Fridays and weekends cost $14.50 for general admission (online) or $15.85 at the gate. The Kid’s Adventure Pass, which includes admission, gem mining and souvenir, kid’s meal, and $2 off on a pumpkin is $28.80/$30.15. No outside food, drink or pets are allowed. Visit mortimerfarmsaz.com/PumpkinFestival for more information.

No. 3: Survival Skills Workshop covers fire, food, shelter in an interactive experience from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Natural History Institute. Registration is required; cost is $75.

Outdoor educator and ancestral living skills instructor Tobias Corwin has centered the workshop around the lives of people who found ways to survive in the Mogollon Highlands landscape without most modern-day conveniences. To register or for more information, visit info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org or call 928-863-3232.

No. 4: Oh My Dog! reading and book signing by author Barbara Berlier takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday Sept. 28, at the Peregrine Book Company,

Berlier will read from her new book, “Oh My Dog! Personal Stories of How Dogs Enrich Our Lives,” an anthology of stories by owners whose lives have been changed by some amazing animals. Berlier is a retired magazine journalist for The Prescott Dog magazine.

No. 5: National Night Out in Chino Valley takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in Memory Park near the library.

DJ Boom Bandit will provide music, and visitors are encouraged to meet and converse with local police officers and participate in games and activities.

No. 6: “Libertas Normandy Jump 2019,” a documentary film, will be screened at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, in the Davis Learning Center Auditorium at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in this free event. 

CJ Machado documents vintage aircraft and parachutists to recreate the largest allied invasion in U.S. history for the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

No. 7: Gala Pre-Tour Reception for the Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, in the third-floor ballroom of the Elks Performing Arts Center. Meet the artists while enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres, beverages and musical entertainment.

This is a free sneak preview of artwork and artists participating in the Tour that runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 4-6.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to stone@prescottaz.com.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

