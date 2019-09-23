Woman runs own half marathon after mix-up with UK race
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman thought she was signing up to run a half marathon near her home, not across the Atlantic Ocean.
Sheila Pereira learned too late that the Worcester City Half Marathon was actually being held in Worcester, England, and not Worcester, Massachusetts, on Sept. 15.
She decided to run 13 miles that day anyway, only on this side of the pond.
The Boston Globe reports Pereira sent the English race organizers a picture of her route from Worcester to Shrewsbury.
The 42-year-old runner’s fitness app showed she completed her own half marathon in 2 hours, 5 minutes.
After Pereira explained the mix-up, the Worcester City Half Marathon sent along a medal, a shirt and encouragement to travel the 3,000 miles to participate in person in next year’s race.
