All About Pets: Tips for helping dogs with fear of thunder

We have been having rather severe thunder outbursts recently. I love them because it usually means that rain might be forthcoming. My dear Lacy girl is not quite so thrilled with the sound and sight of thunder and lightning. Normally, one sibling will pass that fear on to her younger friends. BoJay used to be much more afraid, but he seems to be a little more accepting these days. He still wants to be sitting close enough for a hug.

Lacy climbs up next to me and shivers crazily. The other day, she was shivering and shaking before I heard the sound of thunder at all. So, I decided to do a little studying on dogs and thunder.

For starters, it is said to be more of a problem with some breeds than others and that it tends to get more pronounced with age. The drop in air pressure can alert a dog to forthcoming thunder before we are aware of it.

The other night, when the thunder was unusually loud, Lacy was searching for a place to hide. I could hear her climbing into the shower, and then she went into my closet and was crawling into a corner. I pulled her out and brought her up on the bed with me, thinking that it was the kindest thing to do. But she was not relaxing.

However, in my reading, I have learned that cuddling is not the best response. What I am telling her with my attempts to comfort her is that thunder is an evil thing and I can understand her fear. Also it says to not ever punish them for their reactions to the noise, because this can cause the dog to associate thunder not only with fear but also with punishment. I cannot imagine punishing a dog for being afraid, but I guess some people might think that will solve the problem.

Thunder shirts have become very popular recently. They come in all sizes and colors. The alternative is the body wrap, using the ace bandage wrapped around the chest and rib cage and secured on the shoulder. I have not tried either option, but many swear by them.

What we need to do primarily is provide a safe place where our pups can go where they can feel safe, whether or not we are at home. This might be in a crate which is covered with a sheet — or it could be a comfortable place in a closet or bathroom that is out of sight of any lightning and away from windows.

I just washed a couple of comfy dog beds and have made a safe place for her in the corner of the closet. When I brought her in there to show it to her, she laid down for a minute, expressed her thanks, and then came back out since there was no thunder. But I think it will be a safe and comfortable place for her.

Another suggestion from my research mentions efforts at desensitization. This involves, beginning with a young dog, playing recorded thunder at low volume for short periods of time. While the recording is playing, try to distract the dog by throwing a ball or engaging in other enjoyable activities. This process may take a long time before the dog is comfortable with actual, real thunder.

In my house, we will hope that the safe place in the closet will bring comfort and a bit of relief for Lacy.

Christy Powers is a freelance writer whose passion is studying and writing about pet health, nutrition and training. She can be reached at cpowerspak@gmail.com.