OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 23
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Steep Canyon Rangers sing best in bluegrass, Sept. 28

The Steep Canyon Rangers will be performing progressive bluegrass at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. (Courtesy)

The Steep Canyon Rangers will be performing progressive bluegrass at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 23, 2019 9:29 p.m.

Progressive bluegrass — that driving, soulful fusion of country, folk, gospel and rock — will roll across the Prescott stage this month through the fingers, fiddles and voices of one of the world’s finest bands. Steep Canyon Rangers, the Grammy-winning ambassadors of bluegrass, will bring their catchy stories and singular sound to Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Most famous for their collaboration with comedian/banjoist Steve Martin, Steep Canyon Rangers recorded three critically acclaimed albums with him – The Crow: New Songs for the Five-String Banjo (2009), Rare Bird Alert (2009) and Long-Awaited Album (2017). They also toured with Martin and New Bohemians singer Edie Brickell, but Steep Canyon Rangers had already fostered a rich musical legacy of their own.

Founded by a simple love of bluegrass music, Steep Canyon Rangers sprang from a few talented music students jamming together in 2000 at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Graham Sharp, Charles Humphrey III and Woody Platt considered their jam sessions as simple fun until they graduated and found day jobs. As they added mandolin player Mike Guggino, box kit player Mike Ashworth, bass player Barrett Smith and fiddler Nicky Sanders, and honed their signature sound, they discovered they’d never need day jobs.

Steep Canyon Rangers have been described as “Traditional Bluegrass,” “Progressive Bluegrass” and “country.” The truth is, they are so eclectic in style and collaborative as musicians the most accurate description for them is “really good.” In 19 years of performing, they have recorded ten albums – including 2013’s Nobody Knows You, which won the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album – and their latest album, Out in the Open.

Steep Canyon Rangers’ musical versatility does not mask a compelling signature style that sings a story well, and draws you in with its dancing fiddle and lively banjos riffs. For bluegrass fans, and those who thought they knew the music, Steep Canyon Rangers offer a delightful evening.

Tickets for Steep Canyon Rangers start at $32. For tickets or more information, please contact the YCPAC Box Office, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, Prescott, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 928-776-2000 or visit www.ycpac.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Jammin' the Bluegrass Way<BR>Saturday's the day for annual fest
Jam at bluegrass festival June 27-28
Church invites musicians to jam with gospel group Whistle Stop
Bluegrass reigns at Courthouse Plaza this weekend
Bluegrass comes alive at Saturday festival at Arcosanti

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries