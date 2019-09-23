OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 23
Weather  60.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Scam Alert: Social Security is not trying to take your benefits

The real Social Security Administration will never call to threaten your SSA benefits. The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about this newest twist on the Social Security Administration scam. (FTC)

The real Social Security Administration will never call to threaten your SSA benefits. The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about this newest twist on the Social Security Administration scam. (FTC)

Jim Kreidler, Consumer Education Specialist, FTC
Originally Published: September 23, 2019 3:57 p.m.

The Federal Trade Commission continues to warn consumers about a new twist on the Social Security Administration (SSA) scam.

Check out this SSA imposter robocall, which says your benefits will end. (That’s not true, by the way.)

Related Audio

Social Security scam phone call - Benefits will end

If you get a call like this, do not press 1. Instead, just hang up and remember:

• Your Social Security number is not about to be suspended.

• The real Social Security Administration will never call to threaten your benefits.

• The real SSA will never tell you to wire money, send cash, or put money on a gift card.

The Social Security Administration scam is the number one scam reported to the FTC right now. People filed nearly 73,000 reports about Social Security imposters in the first six months of 2019, with reported losses of $17 million. (You can explore the data about imposter scams and losses at ftc.gov/exploredata.)

So if you’re getting these calls, you’re not alone. Tell your friends and neighbors about this scam. Tell them to hang up the phone. And then to report it to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries