Pets of the Week: Rachel & Tito — The Catty Shack
Originally Published: September 23, 2019 8:26 p.m.
Rachel and Tito are the two remaining kittens from a litter of eight. They were born April 16, 2019.
Rachel was the runt in the family and her personality reflects the sweet nature of a baby. She is a stunning tabby girl. Tito is a male kitty with handsome markings and with a sweet and bold personality. If interested in seeing either of these cats, please come to Catty Shack, 609 S. Granite St., Prescott, during adoption hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Information and photo provided by The Catty Shack.
