Pet of the Week: Spot — Chino Valley Animal Shelter

Meet Spot. She is the newest addition to the shelter. She is very good with other dogs, good with children and is also housetrained. Spot would like a home that can take her on walks, hikes and travel everywhere with them. She can be a bit shy at first, but will warm up to her family. She is approximately 11 years old and spayed. Spot does seem to have anxiety when left alone or during a storm. A family that can stick by her most of the day would be the ideal. Call or stop on by to meet her. The Chino Valley Animal Shelter is at 1950 Voss Drive. Call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.