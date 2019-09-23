Pet of the Week: Lou — United Animal Friends

Lou loves to sleep under blankets and loves to be on your lap. He is a very active 3-year-old, domestic shorthair that likes to climb to high places. He has had a history of urinary retention and blockage that is kept under control with a specific diet. He is OK with other cats, but United Animal Friends is unsure about dogs and kids. This sweet boy has been overlooked for a long time and is patiently waiting for his “furrever” home.

Lou is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV and is neutered. If you would like to learn more about him, please contact Suzy at 928-848-6191 or read about him at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.



Information about volunteering with UAF’s foster program is available on UAF’s website as well.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.