Pet of the Week: Granite — Miss Kitty's Cat House
Granite is a 3-year-old, long-haired dilute silver and white tabby. He showed up in a volunteer’s yard. The owner could not be located. He would do best as the only pet in the household with no small children. He’s a lap cat, loves to play with just about any toy. He especially likes jumping in and out of boxes and packing paper, and loves chasing the laser.
Meet this gorgeous boy from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays during adoption hours. Miss Kitty’s Cat House is at PetSmart every weekend — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays; come and meet our kittens, when available or call Miss Kitty’s Cat House with any questions, 928-445-5411. Check out all of our cats and kittens up for adoption on Pet Finder and Facebook. Miss Kitty’s Cat House is located at 302 N. Alarcon St.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
