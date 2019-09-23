Over 400 fentanyl-based pills recovered during PANT investigation
Rimrock man arrested
In recent days, detectives from Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) developed information regarding sales of Oxycodone pills known to contain fentanyl from a home in the 4200 block of North Pima Way, Rimrock.
During the investigation, according to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, detectives confirmed the sale of more than 40 pills marked ‘M/30’ by 29-year-old Andrew Herrera, who resides at the North Pima Way home in Rimrock. These pills were eventually seized.
Based on information developed during this part of the investigation, detectives sought and obtained a search warrant for the home on Pima Way. On Sept. 19, detectives served the warrant and found Herrera in possession of 368 pills marked ‘M/30,’ all presumed fentanyl as a result of evidence obtained during the investigation - including admissions from prior sales cases, the YCSO reported.
Additionally, Herrera was in possession of 19 grams of cocaine, along with two 1-gram packages found in his wallet. Detectives recovered small plastic baggies (aka bindles) used to contain the narcotics being sold.
Detectives estimate the street value of the cocaine at $2,000 and nearly $7,400 for the fentanyl pills.
Herrera was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on charges including Possession for Sale of Controlled Substances and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office for PANT.
