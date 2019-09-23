Obituary: Deborah Irene Anderson
Originally Published: September 23, 2019 10:25 p.m.
Deborah Irene Anderson passed away Sept. 7, 2019, after a very long illness. She was born March 14, 1956, to Leo James and Shirley Ann Peplinski in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
She is survived by sons, Arthur Lee Wood and Eugene Curtis and Klissa Wood of Safford, Arizona; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildrne and four siblings.
Services to be scheduled at a later date.
Affordable Burial and Cremation of Prescott Valley assisted with arrangements.
Information provided by survivors.
