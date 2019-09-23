OFFERS
Library cards are ticket to better reading skills, life
New to town or not, September is the month to get a card

Children’s Librarian Lynette Christensen reads three books and offers short activities at each Toddler Time session (11 a.m. Thursdays) at the Prescott Valley Public Library. About 17 youngsters ages 2-3 and their parents showed up for the Sept. 19 event. (Sue Tone/Courier)

Children's Librarian Lynette Christensen reads three books and offers short activities at each Toddler Time session (11 a.m. Thursdays) at the Prescott Valley Public Library. About 17 youngsters ages 2-3 and their parents showed up for the Sept. 19 event. (Sue Tone/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: September 23, 2019 10:17 p.m.

It’s true — using a library card means patrons develop better reading skills and more knowledge, which can lead to better-paying jobs and a higher quality of life.

The American Library Association and libraries nationwide have declared September as Library Card Sign-up Month, and Prescott Valley Public Library (PVPL) is an eager, willing participant. The two entities have joined together to “remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning,” the ALA website states.

PVPL already offers active, comprehensive library programs for children, teens and adults. This month, Children’s Librarian Lynette Christensen and her staff have developed a program working with charter schools and the Humboldt Unified School District to issue every first-grade student a library card.

It rolls out next month when teachers meet with parents at parent-teacher conferences. Parents can fill out a form right then for a library card for their child. This eliminates the need for a field trip with their permission slips and required buses.

The librarians then will visit the classrooms with the children’s cards and “make a big deal out of it,” Christensen said. A graphic artist designed the special cards, and the library will also give prizes to first-time users.

These cardholders will not be issued fines for overdue books; damaged books, however, will incur costs as usual, she said. Mostly she just wants to see children connecting with books and the library.

“Research shows kids in third grade who are not reading on grade level will have more difficulties in life,” she said. Studies link poor reading skills to greater high school dropout rates and lower earning potential.

photo

Ben Wanner, 15, left, signs his new library card Sept. 19 as Library Aide Alan Bond looks on during Library Card Sign-up Month at the Prescott Valley Public Library. A student at Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center, Ben visits the library after school to play chess with his friends.

A second pilot project, Building Bright Futures, benefits the youngest of “readers.” Grant money paid for 40 books — Christensen hopes to acquire more — in which parents place their child’s photo and write the titles of books they read to their child. The goal is 1,000 books by the time the child enters kindergarten.

photo

Prescott Valley Public Library Director Casey VanHaren holds the new Prescott Valley Public Library card for Building Bright Futures program.

With a minimum of reading one book per night at bedtime, this can be achieved in less than three years, Christensen said. Add to that the three books she reads during Toddler Time (11 a.m. on Thursdays), for ages 2-3 (152 more books per year). Start even younger with Baby Time, ages birth to 2, at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, which also includes stories, songs and play.

In Prescott, several Rotary clubs and the Friends of Prescott Public Library have recently sponsored a new Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. This sends a free age-appropriate book every three months from birth to a child’s fifth birthday.

PVPL’s hours and information are listed at pvlib.net or by calling 928-759-3040.

