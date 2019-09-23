Letter: We the voters chose
Editor:
I commend Gerald Stricklin for the Talk of the Town column of Sept. 4. Mr. Stricklin correctly points out that the “special interest group” that made its voice heard in Prescott last month is we the voters. The voters were not uninformed or misinformed about the most important issue of this election.
We, the voters, have every right to vote for the candidate we think will represent our interests, and we have the right to withhold our vote from those we think are not representing us.
This is a concept that was apparently lost on some of the incumbents who “did not get the results we wanted,” to quote Mayor Mengarelli, or who were “disappointed,” or had “mixed feelings about the results.” This election should serve as a wake-up call, as Mr. Stricklin’s excellent column suggests.
This election should also serve as a reminder to the City Council that another election is just two years away.
Jeffrey Hodge
Prescott
