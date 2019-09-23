Letter: Not guilty

Editor:

I resent the implication that any American wanting secure borders is guilty of killing someone in a foreign nation, “The bloody truth about U.S. Immigration policy” (Sept. 2). The United States graciously extends citizenship to over 1 million people who come here legally each and every year.

We have had more than a half of a million people cross our border illegally this year. It is estimated that more than 150 million people the world over want to migrate here. If we opened the U.S. borders, as some want, we could turn this nation into Bangladesh in five years.

Mexico wants as many citizens to go north to the U.S. as possible, legally or illegally because, according to the central bank of Mexico that nation receives over $32 billion in remittances each year, which is money siphoned directly off the U.S. economy and infused directly into Mexico’s economy.

Since this is the destination of so many people, why not change the laws of those nations? How about a quid pro quo with Mexico for starters, for every Mexican we extend citizenship to, Mexico should extend citizenship to one American, complete with voting rights.

Let us have the same impact on their nation as they are having on ours. I don’t think fairness is the goal, undermining and destroying citizen sovereignty in America, the only nation that has it is the goal.

Jim Davis

Prescott