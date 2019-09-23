Flash flood watch in Yavapai County through Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff is warning of potential severe storm weather and flash flooding throughout the quad-city area all day Monday, Sept. 23, and possibly into Tuesday.

Damaging winds, large hail, and up to 1 inch per hour of rain may strike isolated areas, and there is even a chance of tornados.

“It’s a low probability, but it’s not a zero chance,” said Tim Steffen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office near Flagstaff, in regard to tornados.

Severe storm weather may last through 8 p.m., while flash flooding is a risk through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

“It can sometimes take hours for high water to recede,” Steffen said.

It’s recommended people especially avoid flood prone areas like slot canyons, creeks and drainages.

