Mon, Sept. 23
Flash flood watch in Yavapai County through Tuesday morning
Thunderstorm warning until 8 p.m. Monday

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: September 23, 2019 12:17 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff is warning of potential severe storm weather and flash flooding throughout the quad-city area all day Monday, Sept. 23, and possibly into Tuesday.

Damaging winds, large hail, and up to 1 inch per hour of rain may strike isolated areas, and there is even a chance of tornados.

“It’s a low probability, but it’s not a zero chance,” said Tim Steffen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office near Flagstaff, in regard to tornados.

Severe storm weather may last through 8 p.m., while flash flooding is a risk through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

“It can sometimes take hours for high water to recede,” Steffen said.

It’s recommended people especially avoid flood prone areas like slot canyons, creeks and drainages.

(National Weather Service, Flagstaff/Courtesy)

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

