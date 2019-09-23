CVR Editorial: Be prepared for wildfires; is your home at risk?

“Why should we worry about wildfires?”

That is a quote from a resident of Chino Valley.

Sad to say, this person may have forgotten the fire that recently tore across the fields due west of Chino Valley, the Sheridan Fire, which charred more than 21,000 acres.

They also may be feeling protected, but are unaware of a recent wildfire risk report released by CoreLogic Thursday, Sept. 12.

It reports that of the 15 most active wildfire states in the U.S., Arizona sits in about the middle of the pack. Between 2002 and 2018, the average number of acres burned each year in the state was 317,602, according to the report.

Many of those were within or near the Quad Cities.

Further, Andy Smith, assistant fire marshal with CAFMA (Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority), of which the Chino Valley Fire Department is a part, said the wildfire risk level varies significantly even from one neighborhood to the next.

“We have grasslands, we have a lot of chaparral areas in the hills, and then we have tall timber communities too,” she said.

Smith added people need to be aware. “How do you get out of your neighborhood? The number one priority is an evacuation plan for yourself, your family and your animals. If you’re thinking about it when the fire is coming, then it’s way too late.”

Not every home is at equal risk of being damaged or destroyed. Only about 35,000 (less than 2%) are considered at “extreme risk,” according to the report.

However, the map from the report provides an eye-opener. You can view it in color online (click HERE). The dark, blood-red area to the north of Prescott ... is on the south edge of the Town of Chino Valley.

We state this for one reason only: be prepared.

A resource local fire agencies often refer to when talking about wildfire risk within the community is called the Arizona Wildfire Risk Assessment Portal (AZ WRAP), which can be found on the Arizona Department of Forest and Fire Management’s website at https://dffm.az.gov/fire/prevention/az-wrap.

The map allows Arizona residents to find their properties and surrounding neighborhoods to determine the level of wildfire risk they face.

Be smart and safe. Wildfires do not discriminate on who or when; they can strike any time and anywhere.