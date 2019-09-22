OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 23
Weather  63.0 weather icon
Whiskey Row alley, airport terminal on tap for City Council

A study session of the Prescott City Council at 1 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 24, will begin with discussion on the pending revitalization of the Whiskey Row alley. Along with a cleanup of grease in the alley and around the dumpsters, the revitalization will also focus on making the alley safer and more useable. A rendering of the proposal is shown here. (Cindy Barks/Courier

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks
Originally Published: September 22, 2019 10:43 p.m.

Two high-profile city projects — one downtown, and another at the airport — will top the agenda for the Prescott City Council this week.

The council will conduct three meetings on Tuesday, Sept. 24: A 10 a.m. closed-door executive session; a 1 p.m. public study session; and a 3 p.m. public voting meeting. All of the meetings will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

The 1 p.m. study session will begin with discussion on the pending revitalization of the Whiskey Row alley.

A city memo reports that city staff started working on the efforts to enhance, clean up and revitalize the alley in May.

Along with a cleanup of grease in the alley and around the dumpsters, the revitalization will also focus on making the alley safer and more useable.

Among the options is installation of safety bollards for special events. In addition, the project is expected to include two archway signs as well as two neon boot signs for attracting people to the alley. Light poles and string lights are also planned.

“The city’s goal is to implement the revitalization efforts and then allow for the interest in special events to come before the Special Events Committee,” states the memo, adding that the committee would vet the events, get approval from affected businesses and work through logistics and feasibility.

The revitalization will also include a mural that is currently being painted offsite, and is slated to be installed in the alley in late October or early November.

The memo notes that the light poles and string lights are estimated at less than $25,000, while the bollards would come with a $12,379 cost. The mural’s $6,400 cost is being funded by donations. The cost for the neon signs and archways signs are still being determined.

A potential grand opening of the revitalized Whiskey Row alley is expected to occur in November.

Also on the study session agenda will be an update on the new Prescott Regional Airport passenger terminal project.

The project has been under discussion for years, and the design is now complete.

About two weeks ago, the city’s construction manager at risk (CMAR) for the projected submitted a “guaranteed maximum price” of $13,894,531 for the project.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been reviewing the price, and the city has been awaiting word from the federal agency on the expected grant amount.

As of Friday afternoon, Sept. 20, the city had yet to receive that information from the FAA.

The city memo states that airport staff and consultants would be on hand this week to provide an update on the design, project timeline and anticipated costs.

In other action, the council will:

• Discuss the city’s proposed water policy changes, as well as the Arizona Eco Development project, in a closed-door meeting.

The agenda states that the two items are on the executive session agenda for “legal advice, discussion and consulting regarding its position on pending or contemplated litigation, including settlement discussions conducted in order to avoid or resolve litigation; and consider its position on contracts that are subjected to negotiations.

City officials declined to provide any further information on what the two discussions might entail.

• Consider awarding a $10.1 million contract to Fann Contracting, Inc. for construction of phase 2B of the airport trunk main project.

According to a city memo, the project includes the installation of about 2.5 miles of 48-inch, 36-inch and 24-inch sewer main pipe.

The project will complete the airport trunk main portion of the city’s ongoing wastewater treatment centralization program and “will bring the city one step closer to abandoning the Sundog Wastewater Treatment Plant,” the memo added.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

