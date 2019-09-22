OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 23
Weather  63.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Take a back country 4-wheel drive outing to Horsethief Basin, Sept. 25

The Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society is hosting a back country outing to Horsethief Basin on Wednesday, Sept. 25. (Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society)

The Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society is hosting a back country outing to Horsethief Basin on Wednesday, Sept. 25. (Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 22, 2019 11:55 p.m.

The Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society is hosting a back country outing to Horsethief Basin on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy at Horsethief Lake. This will be a pleasant, 4-wheel drive trip with NO brush or scratches. There are sections of the road that are deeply rutted, but not excessively rocky. No problem for longer wheelbase vehicles as long as you have a bit of clearance. The drive to Horsethief Basin will take approximately 2.5 hours. Stay as long as you like. This group may go on to Horsethief Lookout and perhaps stop back at Crown King on the way back.

We will meet near the outdoor museum exhibits at Mortimer Farms parking lot, Rt 69 & 169 at 9 a.m. and plan to be on the road no later than 9:30 a.m. returning at around 3:30 p.m.

This is a free event for all ages, but donations are greatly appreciated. This outing is being sponsored by and benefits the Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society.

Please RSVP by e-mail to TheDesertRat@mac.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Mortimer Farms

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Come out for Agua Fria Festival in Dewey-Humboldt, Sept. 21
Community Calendar: Oct. 16-17
Community Calendar: Dec. 8-12
Aqua Fria Festival and Old West Days set for Saturday
Aqua Fria Festival & Old West Days Sept. 26

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries