Take a back country 4-wheel drive outing to Horsethief Basin, Sept. 25
The Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society is hosting a back country outing to Horsethief Basin on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy at Horsethief Lake. This will be a pleasant, 4-wheel drive trip with NO brush or scratches. There are sections of the road that are deeply rutted, but not excessively rocky. No problem for longer wheelbase vehicles as long as you have a bit of clearance. The drive to Horsethief Basin will take approximately 2.5 hours. Stay as long as you like. This group may go on to Horsethief Lookout and perhaps stop back at Crown King on the way back.
We will meet near the outdoor museum exhibits at Mortimer Farms parking lot, Rt 69 & 169 at 9 a.m. and plan to be on the road no later than 9:30 a.m. returning at around 3:30 p.m.
This is a free event for all ages, but donations are greatly appreciated. This outing is being sponsored by and benefits the Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society.
Please RSVP by e-mail to TheDesertRat@mac.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
- Update: Man crossing Highway 69 hit by car, taken to Phoenix hospital via helicopter
- Prescott Valley man missing, endangered
- Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
- Authorities search for 2 missing men in Yavapai County
- 111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker
- Woman rescued after car rolls down hill in Prescott
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: