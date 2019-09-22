Take a back country 4-wheel drive outing to Horsethief Basin, Sept. 25

The Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society is hosting a back country outing to Horsethief Basin on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy at Horsethief Lake. This will be a pleasant, 4-wheel drive trip with NO brush or scratches. There are sections of the road that are deeply rutted, but not excessively rocky. No problem for longer wheelbase vehicles as long as you have a bit of clearance. The drive to Horsethief Basin will take approximately 2.5 hours. Stay as long as you like. This group may go on to Horsethief Lookout and perhaps stop back at Crown King on the way back.

We will meet near the outdoor museum exhibits at Mortimer Farms parking lot, Rt 69 & 169 at 9 a.m. and plan to be on the road no later than 9:30 a.m. returning at around 3:30 p.m.

This is a free event for all ages, but donations are greatly appreciated. This outing is being sponsored by and benefits the Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society.

Please RSVP by e-mail to TheDesertRat@mac.com.

