OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 23
Weather  63.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Reagan: Leaving California to the homeless

mugshot photo
By Michael Reagan
Originally Published: September 22, 2019 8:38 p.m.

Donald Trump visited enemy territory this past week. He came out here to the deep blue state of California to raise a few million bucks at private fundraisers in Silicon Valley and Beverly Hills.

He also went down to the border with Mexico to inspect the wall the federal government is building to stop illegal immigration and protect what no longer deserves to be called the Golden State.

What the president couldn’t see while he was here were all the wealthy and productive Californians who are leaving this state in droves.

They are the people who are tired of being tortured by high state taxes and bad laws like the ones that prevent low-income housing from being built, or that make their electricity and gasoline so expensive.

They are the people who’ve watched the sidewalks of their great cities being turned into permanent tent communities for the poor, the homeless, the drugged and the mentally disturbed.

They are the tax base that has been footing the bill for the social welfare benefits and government services that are bestowed so generously on state citizens and illegal immigrants.

They have seen the grim future of their formerly great state and said to themselves, “We’re outta’ here.”

But millions of Californians like me can’t leave. We have kids and grandkids here.

We love the state and its people. We love the weather, the beaches, the deserts and the mountains.

What we don’t love is what the Democrat Party and its policies have been doing for decades to harm California and its big cities.

The Democrats running this state almost act like they hate it. All they seem to want is more illegal immigrants, more crippling environmental laws and higher prices for everything.

The shocking TV images of huge homeless communities living in tents in Los Angeles and San Francisco are the most glaring sign of the Democrats’ failure.

Even Democrats like Gov. Gavin Newsom agree that it has been state policies like strict building laws and environmental regulations that have created tens of thousands of homeless people.

Only let’s please not call them “homeless people.” It’s a misnomer.

Most of the thousands of people you see on TV living in tents and sleeping bags are homeless by choice.

They’re mostly drug addicts. Or mentally ill. Or bums or vagrants who’ve chosen to live on the street amid their own garbage, used drug needles and human waste.

They’re also mostly males.

There are lots of genuinely homeless people in California who need assistance from government or private social agencies.

But they’re usually women and children, and they’re usually living in shelters where they can get the help they need.

Shelters have rules you have to follow, and homeless mothers and their kids will abide by them. Men won’t.

We keep hearing that we need to build more low-income housing units for the homeless.

But the truth is, most of the men on the sidewalks of downtown L.A. wouldn’t stay in a shelter if it was located in the penthouse of the Westin Bonaventure Hotel.

Half of the country’s unsheltered homeless people live in California. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti wants President Trump to solve the state’s homeless crisis.

But it’s the responsibility of the Democrat-controlled state government, the Democrat governor and the Democrat mayors — the ones who created the crisis in the first place.

For California natives like me, it’s a crying shame.

The most beautiful state in the U.S. has been wrecked by Democrats, and it’s only going to get worse as more illegal immigrants arrive from Mexico and Central America.

I’m afraid it’s only a matter of time before the state runs out of money and the productive people who provide it.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is a political consultant and author. Visit his websites at www.reagan.com and www.michaelereagan.com. Send comments to Reagan@caglecartoons.com. Follow @reaganworld on Twitter.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: Why even have a border?
Column: The sad state of my California
Reagan: ​The Democrats run on hate
Reagan: Illegals hurt Latinos most
Reagan: Blame Congress, not the border patrol

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries