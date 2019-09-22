PLANE spoken: Embry-Riddle grad Scott Bragg, 23, adores his vintage 1939 Luscombe fixed-wing

On a bright, hot summer day on Aug. 30 at the Prescott Airport, Scott Bragg leaned into the cockpit of his recently purchased 1939 Luscombe 8A, gazed at the dashboard instruments and flashed a tooth-filled smile.

Granted, Bragg’s red Star Wars T-shirt with the Millennium Falcon in white print on the front seemed proof positive that he was in his element.

However, the 8A — a white-and-blue, single-engine, fixed-wing, two-seat tail-wheeler, which turned 80 years old on Aug. 31 — isn’t the kind of plane you’d associate with a Millennial.

“I saw it on the ramp every now and then [at Prescott Airport],” Bragg said. “I kinda like that it’s an old airplane. I really like that it’s a taildragger. It’s a very simple airplane that’s kind of squirrelly on the ground, but fun to fly.

“You don’t have fancy avionics on it or screens to stare at. You truly have to fly by the seat of your pants and by looking outside.”

It took a chance meeting between Bragg and 76-year-old Dan Lawler of Chino Valley to complete the $16,000 sale. Lawler, who bought the hand-propped plane in 2015 in Taos, New Mexico, had it on the market for a year.

“I’m old enough to be Scott’s grandfather. What I discovered early on was that Scott and I became friends,” said Lawler, who would later buy another Luscombe to replace the 8A. “The generational thing had nothing to do with it. I was about the age he is now when I bought my first airplane, which coincidentally happened to be a Luscombe.”

Bragg, a 23-year-old from Loveland, Colo., is a flight instructor. He graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in May with a degree in aerospace engineering. Bragg wound up instructing Lawler, who had quit flying years ago, in a Cessna Skycatcher before switching to Lawler’s yellow Luscombe 8A.

“We did one or two flights in the Skycatcher and he said, ‘You know, I have two airplanes. Let’s just go do it in those,’” Bragg said. “And so we did most of our training in his yellow one. I knew of the other one and we flew it periodically. But the times we did fly it, I put two or three times in, and he said, ‘What does it take for me to sell you this airplane?’”

Aviation’s in Bragg’s blood. Bragg’s grandfather, who had lived in Longmont, Colo., was a 747 captain for United Airlines. A former Navy pilot, he had bought a Stearman and a green Navion, two old military planes, in retirement.

“Some of my earlier memories were of flying around in his Navion,” Bragg said. “My granddad died when I was in fourth grade, but we still have the hangar [in Longmont]. We still have a fridge in there, and there’s a thing that I drew in kindergarten that said, ‘I want to be a pilot like my granddad,’ with a green cutout of an airplane.”

Bragg became interested in flying at age 3 or 4. At 12, Bragg flew a glider. At 16, he earned his first glider certification. At 18, he received his commercial license. At 20, he became a glider instructor.

As for Lawler, from 1981-2007 he owned Air Grand Canyon, which offered paid airplane tours of the Grand Canyon. He grew the business from one leased plane to seven planes before selling the now-defunct company.

From 2000-2008, Lawler operated SKYSchool, a Prescott-based flight school with 17 airplanes and 11 flight instructors.

Since his retirement, Lawler seemed content to have quit flying — until he met Bragg, who rekindled his passion. Bragg donated 15 hours of instruction time to Lawler so he could reinstate his pilot’s license. In exchange, Lawler gave Bragg tailwind training.

“I had stepped away from flying,” said Lawler, who has been a pilot since he was 24 and holds a commercial pilot’s certificate. “I had 11,000 hours total flight time. Scott has less experience, but he’s very current. We’ve been a really good team.”

LUSCOMBE 8A

The white-and-blue Luscombe 8A burns limited gasoline (6 gallons per hour), which must be ethanol-free and have an octane above an 86 or 87. It has two 12-gallon fuel tanks.

“It’s not a warplane,” Lawler said. “It was with the Civil Air Patrol [from 1942 to 1945] on submarine patrols and stuff like that. This plane was used for what they call executive transportation [to airplane factories].”

The plane is named after Don Luscombe, who established Luscombe Aircraft in 1933 in Kansas City. Bragg’s Luscombe 8A was built with a 65-horsepower engine, although was upgraded to 85 horsepower in the mid-1950s.

“There’s something precious about antiques of all kinds,” Lawler said. “Antique airplanes are just a special little niche that Scott and I both happen to love.”

Luscombe was known for not using wood to build his planes. Rather, he built a monocoque stressed-skin fuselage with fabric-covered metal wings. To generate power, he used a Venturi vacuum tube system.

“For a cheap, light airplane, this was a revolutionary construction technique,” Texas-based pilot/writer Roger Ritter wrote of the Luscombe on his website, rogerritter.com. “Its competitors were built of fabric-covered steel tubing, with wooden spars and sometimes ribs in the fabric-covered wings.

“Luscombe’s construction techniques allowed him to build his airplanes quickly and cheaply, without sacrificing strength. His airplanes were also more efficient than his competitors, cruising 10-20 mph faster on the same power.”

READY TO FLY?

In 2015, Lawler flew the white-and-blue Luscombe 8A from New Mexico to Prescott, but complications with the steering chains and the tail wheel during the landing caused it to crash. Lawler hired veteran mechanic Ron Danielson to fix the Luscombe.

“I worked on the plane for three months,” Danielson said.

It’s in fine shape now, and Bragg estimates he’s flown it about 12 hours. On Aug. 31, Bragg was supposed to fly the Luscombe solo to Salem, Oregon, where he had accepted a job as a systems engineer with manufacturer Garmin.

The day prior, though, when he had tried to make touch-and-go landings with Lawler at Prescott Airport, one of the plane’s eight sparkplugs in the 4-cylinder engine was misfiring.

The Luscombe has no electrical system. Instead, it operates on a magneto; a part of the engine that produces electricity to spark the plugs.

Bragg and Lawler didn’t fly that day and, as it turned out, Bragg wouldn’t fly the Luscombe to Oregon on the 31st.

“We could fly, but we want to be safe,” Lawler said.

RETURN TO PRESCOTT

Over the past few weeks, Scott Bragg’s been working at Garmin, where he fashions glass panels for airplanes as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) installer and retrofitter.

In early October, Bragg will return to Prescott for Embry-Riddle’s OctoberWest Homecoming celebration with plans to fly the Luscombe back to Oregon.

His pre-planned route includes stops in Bullhead City; Tonopah, Nevada; Reno, Nevada; and Medford, Oregon, before his final landing in Salem, Oregon. The itinerary calls for a trip of 883 nautical miles traveling at an average speed of 110 mph at 10,500 feet.

Bragg figures it will take him 8 hours and 45 minutes to reach Salem, so he’ll begin the flight at sunrise and hopefully arrive at 7 p.m. Oregon time. Each stop for fuel should last 45 minutes to an hour. Each leg will take anywhere from 2 to 2-1/2 hours.

Bragg will carry a handheld radio on a universal emergency frequency inside the plane, but he’ll have no transponder. He’ll rely on three different GPS sources and a satellite source.

The plane has no lights, so he can’t fly at night. Bragg said he’ll call the former owner, Dan Lawler of Chino Valley, at every stop along the way.

“I will follow visual flight rules,” Bragg said. “It’s up to me to navigate to the next airport.”

Pilots Scott Bragg, left, and Dan Lawler stand next to the 1939 Luscombe 8A that Lawler sold to Bragg Aug. 30 at Prescott Airport. (Doug Cook/Courier)